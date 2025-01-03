Her Toddler Loves Running Around Their Apartment, But When The Neighbor Has A Harsh Reaction It Makes Her Mom Think Twice

Living in a second-floor apartment with a high-energy toddler can be a balancing act—literally.

When a 3-year-old’s Sunday morning sprints annoyed the downstairs neighbor, they didn’t just knock on the door.

Instead, they unleashed a profanity-filled rant out their window, leaving the parent wondering if letting their child run is unreasonable.

Read on for the story.

AITA letting my 3yo daughter run in our second floor apartment? My daughter weighs less than 40 pounds. She has lots of energy, and loves being active. She was running back and forth in the hallway this morning when my downstairs neighbor yelled out her open window “stop running it’s so inconsiderate!”

Oh. Wow.

It was roughly 10 am on a Sunday. I totally would understand if it was very early in the morning or late at night, or if it was an adult running around. But a 3 yo during the middle of the day? I already told my daughter she can’t run as much, but telling her she’s not allowed to run at all in our own apartment seems crazy to me.

They clearly don’t have kids.

AITA?

A 3-year-old’s mid-morning footsteps shouldn’t warrant verbal fireworks…or should it?

Some people think OP is being unreasonable.

But others say they understand the dilemma.

This person says apartments = being understanding of others.

Inside the apartment? No problem.

Outside the apartment. Everybody’s problem.

