Uncle Purchased The Gifts That His Nieces Asked For, But When One Of Them Changed Her Mind And Wants Something Different He Doesn’t Know What To Do With Them

Buying Christmas gifts for children can be a lot of fun when you get to watch them open it up with such joy.

What would you do if your niece told you what she wanted, but after you got it for her, she changed her mind?

That is what happened to the Uncle in this story, and he’s not sure if he should give her what he already purchased or not.

Let’s find out why he’s so conflicted about what to do.

WIBTA if I purposely didn’t get my niece what she wanted for Christmas? I have 3 nieces, Alice (14), Olivia (11) and Ella (8). 2 weeks ago, I went to visit them. I told them that I was going to be shopping for their Christmas presents soon, and asked them each in turn what they would like me to get them (they prefer to ask for specific things rather than get surprises).

The eldest two, Alice and Olivia, both gave me short lists of things they wanted. Ella just said she wanted “Stitch stuff.” (as in Lilo and Stitch.) She didn’t have any specific ideas, just Stitch-themed merchandise in general. So I went out and bought all their presents. For Alice and Olivia I chose a few specific things from their lists.

I got Ella a few Stitch themed things including a paint-your-own Stitch figure, a pack of Stitch themed fruit scented lip glosses and a snuggly Stitch blanket for her bed. Today, I went round to visit the girls again. I mentioned how I’m glad I’ve finished my Christmas shopping, and Olivia asked whether I had got her the heatless hair curling set she asked for. I said “maybe, maybe not, you’ll have to wait and see!” (For the record, I have indeed got it for her.)

Ella overheard this conversation and said “I want you to get me a heatless curler too!” So I said “sorry Ella, you’re a bit late, I’ve already bought all your Christmas presents!” She then asked what I had got her, and I said Stitch stuff. At that, she looked annoyed and said “What?! I don’t want Stitch stuff!” I said “Last time I was here I asked you what you wanted and you said Stitch stuff, so that’s what I’ve got you.”

She replied “No I didn’t!” (She definitely did, because I wrote it down there and then, and her sisters helped me think of a few Stitch things she might like.) I was half expecting this because Ella has a habit of changing her mind about what she wants, weeks after she has already asked for something and I’ve already bought her presents. It was par for the course when she was little, but now she’s 8 and I do feel she ought to know better by know. I really don’t need the hassle of returning all the stuff I’ve bought (that’s already wrapped and under the tree) and getting her something else, but I do kinda feel bad for her. WIBTA for sticking to my guns and giving her the Stitch stuff even though she now apparently doesn’t want it?

Would it be a good idea to help her learn the lesson that she has to be sure when she asks for things and can’t just change her mind with no notice? Or am I being too harsh on an 8 year old? WIBTA?

