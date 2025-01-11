Visitor Waits In Office Parking Spot Until After Closing To Avoid $400 Towing Fine

Parking rules can be strict when spaces are limited, but sometimes, all it takes is a little patience to stay in the clear.

So, what would you do if you were trying to visit a friend, but guest parking was full, office spots were off-limits until 6 p.m., and risking a $400 fine wasn’t an option?

Would you park anyway and hope for the best?

Or would you wait it out to make sure you followed the rules?

In the following story, one person finds themselves facing this exact scenario.

Here’s how they handled it.

Office parking only until 6pm My friend lives in a mobile home park that doesn’t allow street parking, which they enforce with a tow company that leaves you at least $400 poorer if you disobey. There is guest parking, but not enough of it. There are also parking spots for the front office that have signs saying guests can’t park there until after 6pm. I went to visit my friend the other day, and there was no available guest parking, but two office spots were open. However, it was 5:45. I’m too aware of the consequences to risk that!

They waited in their car until it was time.

So I parked. And sat in my car for 15 minutes. Security walked past me 4 times, but I was still in my car, meaning I wasn’t officially parked and could have gone into the office to talk to someone if I wanted. At 5:59, I got out of my car and filled out the parking slip to put on my dash. Then, I waved at the two guards hanging out in a golf cart as I went to my friend’s place.

Nice! That’s one way of getting around the rules.

If they’re going to wait in their car until the right time, they would be better off just showing up after 6 pm.

