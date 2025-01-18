January 18, 2025 at 6:49 pm

Walmart Customer Was Upset When She Wasn’t Allowed To Return Something At The Store. – ‘What happens to customer satisfaction guaranteed?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jadendarlenexo

Come on, Walmart!

Why do you have to treat your customers this way?!?!

A mom named Jaden was pretty upset when she posted a video on TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had when she tried to return an item to a Walmart store.

Source: TikTok

Jaden was pretty upset in her video and she said that she wanted to return diapers that were too small for her baby at a Walmart store.

She called her local Walmart and told a worker the situation and Jaden was told it wouldn’t be a problem to exchange the diapers for a bigger size.

Source: TikTok

Jaden was putting new boxes of diapers in her cart at the store when a worker told her she wouldn’t be able to make the exchange.

She said, “I am over this. What happens to customer satisfaction guaranteed? Instead, I’m a new mom wasting her diesel driving back and forth into town for these diapers.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@jadendarlenexo

Im so over this #fyp #walmart #canada #saskatchewan #diapers #pampers #newmom #motherhood @Walmart Canada

♬ original sound – Jadendarlene

Jaden posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she was able to finally exchange the diapers.

Check out how he got it all figured out!

@jadendarlenexo

What a mess #fyp #walmart #canada #diapers #pampers #motherhood #series

♬ original sound – Jadendarlene

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Customer service…what happened to it?!?!

