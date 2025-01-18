Walmart Customer Was Upset When She Wasn’t Allowed To Return Something At The Store. – ‘What happens to customer satisfaction guaranteed?’

Come on, Walmart!

Why do you have to treat your customers this way?!?!

A mom named Jaden was pretty upset when she posted a video on TikTok and talked about the frustrating experience she had when she tried to return an item to a Walmart store.

Jaden was pretty upset in her video and she said that she wanted to return diapers that were too small for her baby at a Walmart store.

She called her local Walmart and told a worker the situation and Jaden was told it wouldn’t be a problem to exchange the diapers for a bigger size.

Jaden was putting new boxes of diapers in her cart at the store when a worker told her she wouldn’t be able to make the exchange.

She said, “I am over this. What happens to customer satisfaction guaranteed? Instead, I’m a new mom wasting her diesel driving back and forth into town for these diapers.”

Check out the video.

Jaden posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she was able to finally exchange the diapers.

Check out how he got it all figured out!

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Customer service…what happened to it?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁