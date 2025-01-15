January 15, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Walmart Shopper Compared Prices From 2019 To 2024 And Prices Have Basically Doubled In The Last 5 Years

No doubt about it, the prices of just about everything have gone up in the past few years…and this woman has the proof!

Her name is Heather and she showed TikTok viewers just how much prices have increased.

In her TikTok video, Heather zoomed in on a 2019 photo of her son at a Walmart store to show viewers how much prices have increased.

The first zoom-in shows that a 28-pack of Frito-Lay products cost under $10 back in 2019. Heather then showed folks that the current price can be anywhere from $22 to $30.

Next, she showed folks that a bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch salad dressing was $4.19 back in the day and now costs more than $8.

Heather also showed viewers that a frozen Boston Market salisbury steak meal has doubled in price from $2 to $4.

The caption to her video reads, “Do you think they’ll ever help us? I seriously hope so.”

Check out the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person didn’t hold back.

Make it stop!

