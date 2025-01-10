Walmart Shopper Found Out The Real Reason She Was Being Followed By Three Men Around The Store

This whole “floorwalker” thing is getting a little out of control.

In case you aren’t familiar with the term, it refers to store employees who dress in plain clothes and make sure customers aren’t stealing.

And let me tell you, there have been quite a few people complaining about these folks on TikTok recently.

A woman named Baleigh posted a video and talked to viewers about an experience she had at a Walmart store.

Baleigh told viewers, “This woman approached me with her son and she said, ‘Hey, I just want you to know there has been three men that are watching you and they don’t have buggies. They have the same hat on and they have their cell phone, and they’re watching you. They’re pointing at you. Like, they’re looking at you. It’s evident.’”

The TikTokker got worried and called some family members to see if they could help her out. No one was available, so Baleigh went to the store’s checkout area and tried to take a picture of one of the men who had been following her.

She continued, “We were telling the employee about what’s happening, and I didn’t want to do a police report or anything, I just wanted to go home. I was nervous. I was scared. I wanted to get out of there.”

Baleigh said she talked to a police officer after she got home and she filed a report. She also posted about what happened to her on Facebook and that’s when she found out what was really going on at that Walmart store.

Someone who saw her post on Facebook said that one of the men following her at the store was their nephew and that he worked at Walmart.

The police got in touch with Baleigh and said, “‘The men that were following you tonight are undercover employees, and they follow people around the store specifically in that women’s section and clothing section because there’s a lot of theft there.'”

She said, “So, they follow people around at Christmas time, and I was just mind blown.”

The officer told Baleigh that it was a good idea to file the police report, but she admitted that she felt “stupid” and she thinks Walmart should let shoppers know that there are undercover workers in its stores.

She added, “If you’re a Walmart shopper and you shop there occasionally and you ever get creeped out, maybe just go ask the employees or the manager, ‘Hey, is this your Walmart undercover shopper, or is that someone that’s trying to, like, take me away?’”

