When A Package For Her Neighbors Was Left On Her Porch, She Ignored It Because She Loathed Them. But Then The Package Got Stolen, And Now They’re Blaming Her.

When living in an apartment or townhouse situation, you often get the mail that should have been delivered to a neighbor.

What would you do if you received a package for your neighbor who you hate?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she just left the package outside until it was stolen and now the neighbor is mad.

AITA for not bringing my neighbors package to their door. I live in a townhouse style apartment building where we all have side by side front doors that face out to the parking lot. They’re staggered, upstairs downstairs. Downstairs apartment address will be 300. Upstairs apartment address will be 300A.

I’m the downstairs neighbor and the couple in the upstairs A apartment are the bane of my existence. I can hear everything that they do. It will seem like they are rattling and bumping things for hours. Sometimes steady bangs that I think are them cutting on a cutting board.

The rumble of their TV. EVERYTHING. They’ve lived in the building longer than I have, when they first moved in they used to say hi. Now they don’t say anything. And I once suspect they called the cops on me and a girl I was dating just for arguing after I have to deal with their noise constantly. The girl is definitely stuck up. The guy seems shady. Well last week I got a box on my mat that definitely wasn’t for me. Since our apartment numbers are the same expect for the A at the end of theirs it’s an understandable mistake. It had the girl’s name on it. I didn’t steal it, I just left it. It was there for a couple days and then it was gone. I assumed she took it finally but I guess it was actually stolen which is too bad. This morning I was outside watering a new plant and the girl came up and said she heard from a family member that they had sent her a surprise birthday present and they were wondering if she ever got it but she didn’t. She showed me the delivery photo they forwarded to her and yep it was the box on my mat. I said I didn’t take it which was true. Then she got upset and asked me if I realize that she moves my packages from her door to mine almost every week.

I said I didn’t ask her to do that and our door mats are only 5 feet apart so if I’m missing a package I can figure it out myself. She said she didn’t know anyone was sending her anything and didn’t think to come stand in front of my door and read what was on my mail. Then she said that I have a problem with her and her boyfriend because they’re an interracial couple and she used me giving her the middle finger while driving in town as ‘evidence’.

I told her I have a problem with her and her boyfriend because they are bad neighbors and they can’t inconvenience everyone who lives around them and expect favors. Also she sucks at driving and I suspect that she left a small scrape on the corner of my car parking. Just another reason they are bad neighbors. I feel bad for the gift sender who is out their money but not for her. AITA?

