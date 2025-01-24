A Cook Got A New Manager Who Was Mean To Employees, Rude To Customers, And Caused Food Safety Issues, So He Took Action And Got Him Fired

A bad manager can ruin any job, but a really bad manager will also put the customers at serious risk.

What would you do if a new manager who was hired at your restaurant was cross contaminating food, berating employees, and causing all sorts of other issues?

That is what the cook in this story experienced, so he gathered up some information and forwarded it to corporate to get him fired.

Check it out.

He was a public health risk, so I got him promoted to customer Years back I worked in the Back of House for a chain of fast-casual restaurants; let’s call it Emerald Wednesday. I had been there for quite some time and had seen many managers, both good and bad, come and go. They typically lasted just a couple of years. We had been gifted a general manager who was sent to our store as his last chance to salvage his career and when he failed, we were without a general manager for a couple of months. The assistant managers ran the restaurant and things were ok. But no one was getting promoted within the company. Then the district manager went with an outside hire that was coming in from the other side of the country.

This is going to be a nightmare.

This guy was a complete idiot. We’ll call him Johnny. He had zero experience as a general manager and wasn’t even applying for the position, but the district manager talked him into taking the job. Big mistake. Under Johnny’s tutelage, our Emerald Wednesday started to slowly fail, mostly due to his mismanagement. He was belligerent to the staff, making a couple of the girls cry by belittling them in front of everyone else. He was so lazy he’d hide in the office on busy weekends while we struggled without a manager. He refused to do even the basics of his job, like the nightly pull-thaw. For those who don’t know, many things are kept frozen in the walk-in freezer and are pulled forward to the cooler at night so that they thaw before morning. This was rarely done on Johnny’s evening shifts. We would routinely have to force-thaw steaks, shrimp and chicken under running cold water, which is not something that we’re supposed to even do. I saw on a few occasions that Johnny was cross-contaminating foods under the running water, a pan of frozen shrimp sitting on top of or even in a pan of frozen steaks.

That steak is going to be gross.

At one point, (I didn’t see this one), Johnny ran some frozen steaks under hot water to thaw them quickly because they needed to be cooked RIGHT THEN. This was a HUGE problem and had I seen it, I’d have wanted to punch the fool in his face. We sometimes ran checks of multiple hours and had frequent guest complaints. One guest even threw his silverware at the host. Johnny was called up front and actually took the guest’s side, leaving the host in tears. I believe he even comped the guy’s meal. Johnny was a real class act. I made it my mission to do something about him. At the very least he was going to get someone very ill from his shenanigans. So I sat down with the district manager (who had brought Johnny in), and spoke with him at length and great detail about how bad Johnny was, how terrible the morale was, how he could get people ill, all of it. He asked me point blank what I thought of Johnny and I told him “Johnny is an idiot.”

The district manager sounds incompetent.

Nothing came of it. Christmas was coming and I knew I was quitting in a couple of months. Johnny insisted on having a Christmas party at a bar a town away, but fraternizing between management and hourly employees was against company policy, so I didn’t go. Johnny got quite drunk and drove himself home. I heard from co-workers that Johnny had been pulled over for a DUI. Oops.

A week or so later, I wrote a lengthy email detailing everything Johnny has screwed up on, wrote about the Christmas party and included screenshots of court records I was able to look up on the town’s website.

Hopefully corporate can actually help.

I set up a burner email account and messaged everyone I could find in the Emerald Wednesday hierarchy. When I went back to work a couple days later, we had a shiny new general manager, and no one knew what I had done. I am not proud of this, but he was making lives miserable, the restaurant was failing, and I was certain he was a public health risk.

This guy should feel proud of what he did. He was protecting customers, employees, and everyone else.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Ramsay would have had a field day with this guy.

Here is a commenter who is glad that the guy is gone.

Here is someone else who has worked at this chain.

This person thinks the district manager needs to go too.

Johnny and the district manager need to be fired.

Time to clean house!

