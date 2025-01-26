When This Student’s Teacher Forced Him To Sit In A Desk Behind Cabinets And Would Not Let Him Ask Questions, He Got His Parents Involved And Got Her Fired

There are some amazing teachers that help their students grow and learn for years, giving all that they have.

Bully me and other students as a teacher? Enjoy losing your job So, a little bit of backstory, as usual. When I was 11-years old, I began Middle School in the USA. Not sure how middle schools are in other school districts across the country, but when I was in middle school, you had one group you stayed with in your entire grade. You attended the same exact classes at the same times with the same teachers (with the exception of classes like P.E. or Home Ec, where you got mixed in with kids from other groups). Anyway, in sixth grade we had 5 classes that I had to share a group with: Science, Reading, Social Studies (taught by the same teacher as reading), Math, and English. (For those wondering why Reading and English are different, my school had English in sixth grade classified as things like spelling, sentence structuring, and vocabulary while Reading was Literature). And the teacher I had for English…we’ll call her Ms. J Now, Ms. J was an older teacher, and one who was friends with my Science teacher and my Reading and Social Studies teacher. Unlike those teachers, who liked me and cared about me, Ms. J was, for lack of a better word, a witch. How much of a witch was she? Well, first of all, every single class that had her every single year, she’d single out one student. And in my class, that student was me. Upon being the unlucky kid who got singled out by her, she would take that student and put them at one specific desk.

This desk was in the corner, behind some filing cabinets, was not allowed to turn around except to leave, and wasn’t even allowed to talk unless called on. This includes asking for something if they didn’t get it, like a paper containing vocabulary words for like the next two weeks or so. As if this wasn’t already bad enough, Ms. J would also encourage other students to bully the student that got singled out, while being rather strict towards anyone else in the class that was being bullied. Oddly enough, the only friend from my group that I hadn’t carried over from elementary school (and even those kids were quick to bully me) was probably the most troubling kid in class. He would stick up for me any chance he got and let me know that I was a likable guy. Unfortunately, that really wasn’t enough to, essentially, cause my mental health to start deteriorating. I started suffering from depression and started developing anger issues as a result and it felt like there was absolutely nothing I could do.

Eventually, I couldn’t take anymore and decided to get my parents involved in this, because my grades were going to slip and they were going to notice. One day, around the beginning of the fourth quarter of the school year, I left my bag at school in class. Of course, Ms. J didn’t notice it since she never bothered to look and, well, a backpack under a desk behind a chair and some filing cabinets would hide things pretty well. When I went home, my parents noticed and asked me where my stuff was. I said “I forgot it at school in one of my classes by my desk” and they were already annoyed because that meant having to waste gas to drive me all the way back to school and get my things. The classroom might not even be unlocked by then because the janitors have to unlock the classroom doors when they entered and then re-lock it when they leave if the door is closed. Most teachers, however, didn’t lock their doors, and Ms. J was one such teacher. So, when I went into class, they watched me go over to the pathetic desk that I sat at. When they asked why it was there, I told them “That’s where I sit.” Now, I should mention that my parents are pretty old school. They tend to believe that teachers used the chalkboard far more than they actually do nowadays. So when they asked “Well, how are you supposed to see the chalkboard?”

I told them. “I’m not” and explained the entire thing to them and what I had to go through with this one class every single day of the school week and why this was causing my grades to slip. So, when my parents found out, they got rightfully angry and, as soon as they could, they went to the principal of the school and told him what happened. And the principal of our school was a really nice guy, and he and the vice principal at the school thought I was a great kid (I had spoken with them multiple times over the school year, but on topics other than this). But instead of just bringing up what happened and expecting the problem to work itself out, they told the principal to go down to my class and look for themselves where I was sitting. So they did. The principal himself came down to my class and looked around, asking Ms. J where I sat since he couldn’t see me. She took the bait and showed where I was sitting and the principal took me up to his office to explain what was going on. I told him everything straight from the horse’s mouth just as I had with my parents. They then visited the class a few more times unannounced and took note of how other classes had the same problem. So now, with actual proof, they took action.

They couldn’t completely fire Ms. J because she had a form of tenure (I think), but they basically forced her into an early retirement that was like firing her, except she could still work as a substitute. But since subs don’t make as much as full-time teachers and didn’t get benefits, she was screwed in terms of income. It was only after that that I found out she had done this to other kids in other classes for years, but I was the only one that really brought it up. She did sub in on some of the classes I was in for the rest of middle school, but it was rare. While other kids would say “Hey, it’s your favorite teacher” to me, she couldn’t do anything to me in case the principal (who, after my first year, was the old vice principal of the school) popped his head in and noticed her bullying students again, but for a class she was only substituting for.

