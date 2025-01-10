Wife Doesn’t Want Sister-In-Law In Her House Anymore And Claims She’s A Messy Thief, But Her Husband Let Her Have A Party At Their House Anyway

If you get along well with your family, it’s nice to be able to let them drop by whenever they want and hang out, but how would you feel if your family members brought their friends with them and some of your items started to go missing?

In today’s story, a wife is worried that her sister-in-law or some of the sister-in-law’s friends are stealing from her, but her husband seems to think she’s making a big deal out of nothing.

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA for changing the door locks back after my wife changed them? I <30M> have a beautiful wife who loves to serve others. We bought a home down the street from my family. I have a sweet sister <17> Who likes to crash at our house with her friends.

His sister can be messy.

My wife normally is pretty easy going until recently. My sisters friends have been leaving messes. Mostly towels on the floor after using our pool. My wife got upset picking up after them every day. I have asked my sister to make sure the house is clean after they leave and it has been better.

It’s possible his sister’s friends might be stealing.

My wife also complained that some of her perfumes/Clothes personal items have gone missing. My sister said it’s not her. I believe my sister. I just don’t see her doing that. I told my wife and we agreed to just replace them.

RIP cinnamon rolls.

Last week my wife made a couple of pans of cinnamon rolls from scratch. One pan was for us, the second pan was for a co-workers family who is experiencing a tragedy. My wife went to the gym. I went to work and my sister and her friends came by. The one pan wasn’t enough for her and her friends. They wanted the second pan of cinnamon rolls and my sister texted my wife asking if they could eat them. My wife said no.

His wife changed the locks.

They ate them anyways. My wife upset went and bought new locks. When I came home my wife handed me a new key and told me that she didn’t want anyone else to have a key to our house.

He agreed to let his sister come over again without telling his wife.

I tried to calm her down and tell her that I would just go replace the eaten cinnamon rolls with store bought ones. My wife decided this was her hill to die on and said no my sister lost the privilege to come when we are not home. Replacing stolen items wasn’t “good enough” anymore. My mom called and asked if my sister could use the pool as a back to school party? I was under the impression my mom would be there. I said yes, my mom was at work and our schedules clashed. The easiest solution was for me To change the locks back so they could come into the house.

Now his wife is mad at him.

My mom didn’t come with my sister. When my wife got home after the party. It was a mess. She sent me photos. She called me the A for changing the locks without talking to her about it. (Keep in mind she did too.) then told me I broke her trust. She wasn’t safe in her home because she keeps getting robbed and I refuse to put an end to it. (I did talk to my sister). Then my wife let me know she was staying with a friend for awhile. Am I the A here? I feel like I have tried to right any wrongs that have happened. Between my wife and my sister.

Two wrongs don’t make a right. The wife should’ve told her husband before changing the locks, but he should’ve told her before changing the locks back and before inviting the sister over again. She may not be messy and a thief, but it sounds like her friends are!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story…

This reader is on the wife’s side.

He needs to take his wife’s side.

He is out of line thinking store bought cinnamon rolls are just as good as homemade.

It’s not out of line to want to be safe in your own home.

He might be headed towards divorce.

I expect his wife to change the locks again and not give him a key.

