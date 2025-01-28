Wife Wasn’t Wearing Her Wedding Ring, And Her Brother-In-Law Made Her Feel So Bad About It That Her Husband Told Him Off

When you first get married, wearing your wedding ring all the time might be a big deal.

But years later, do you still wear your wedding ring every second of the day?

Sometimes it might be easier or safer to leave the rings at home where they won’t get lost.

In today’s story, a wife doesn’t wear her wedding ring all the time.

Now her husband and brother-in-law are arguing about whether or not this is a problem.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for telling my BIL to worry about his own wife? I, 31m, have been married to my wife (28f) for ten years. We have four great kids together, and while we do have our squabbles here and there, we have a solid relationship. So a couple weeks ago my stepsister and her new husband come to our town and ask us to go out with them. My wife and I get a sitter for the kids, and we meet them at a bar. Both my wife and I drank two beers over the course of the 4 hours we were there. But my step sister, and especially her husband, got wasted.

The brother-in-law wanted them to see the step sister’s wedding ring.

At around beer 10 for my brother in law, somehow talk of our weddings/ engagements came up. I was mostly talking to my brother in law so I’m 99% sure this came from my wife and my stepsister. Which was fine. Whatever. I honestly didn’t think anything of it, until my brother in law told my stepsister to show us her ring (we’ve seen it before this btw. We were both in the wedding).

His wife wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

I’m also going to slide in here that my brother in law’s PARENTS are rich. I don’t know about his finances but I do know they have money. And he works for their business. Moving on…. then he asks my wife what hers looks like because he’s never seen it (true, they hadn’t met when I married my wife) and my wife says “I’m not wearing it.” Was this a surprise to me? No. I can’t tell you the last time I saw her wear her rings.

It really wasn’t a big deal that she wasn’t wearing her ring.

She’s a housewife (and I’m not knocking that at all), but she just doesn’t wear them 24/7 at home and as a result of that she doesn’t stop and think “hey I’m going to Walmart let me go grab my rings.” Anyway my brother in law makes a big deal of it, basically saying she would wear them if she cared about our marriage at all, pointing out that I was wearing mine. (and I was, but to be fair it came in like a six pack on Amazon. Theyre the rubber ones. If I lose one of them (and I have) I have more). Now I don’t care about people having opinions. But what I do care about is when they’re trying to drive those opinions home to the point my wife feels bad about herself when she’s done nothing wrong and that’s what started happening.

Now the brother-in-law is making an even bigger deal out of nothing.

After both our wives go to the bathroom later and he went in a little more to me with things I won’t say here. It ended with me telling him that I could trust my wife with or without a ring, if he couldn’t trust his even with one maybe he should worry more about that and not whether my wife wears the rings I paid for. (Me paying for them was a really big thing for him for some reason). Since then I guess he’s been mean to my stepsister about her wanting to come for Christmas with our family and blamed it on me. When I talked to my dad he told me that they weren’t coming because of what I said. Now other family members aren’t coming because they aren’t and I guess it’s a thing and it just feels stupid. Was I wrong?

The brother-in-law needs to back off and mind his own business.

It’s stupid to ruin Christmas over whether or not someone chooses to wear a wedding ring all the time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I don’t think this is a good idea. It would be stooping to the brother-in-law’s level.

This couple doesn’t wear their wedding rings.

This reader thinks the brother-in-law’s marriage won’t last.

Yes, the uninvolved family members are completely overreacting.

This wife trusts her husband even when he doesn’t wear his ring.

A wedding ring is a symbol, but it doesn’t define how someone feels.

And honestly, it’s no one else’s business if you wear yours.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.