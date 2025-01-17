January 17, 2025 at 4:48 am

Woman Heard Strange Noises In Her House In the Middle Of The Night And Shared What Happened

by Matthew Gilligan

Things that go bump in the night sure can be creepy…

And this woman knows all about it!

Her name is Erin and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the scary experience she had in her house in the middle of the night.

In her video, Erin talked to viewers and said, “I need help. I took this video at like 2:30 this morning, and I don’t know what to do.”

She showed viewers video that she’d recorded earlier and there were noises coming from behind a door.

Erin said, “Oh God, something’s in the bathroom. There’s no way something is not in the bathroom downstairs.”

The video then cut to Erin again at 8 a.m. and she said, “I’m not positive, but I have to imagine whatever it was is still in there. What the heck could it be? And two, what do I do? Because I am not opening that door.”

Check out the video.

@mserinells

I need ideas here… there are 2 doors that go into my basement half bath and both of them are pretty tight up again the floor threshold so no ways to get eyes in the room 😩

♬ original sound – Erin

Erin posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she had called Animal Control and was waiting for them to show up.

@mserinells

Replying to @Amanda (Gin & Justice Podcast) the non-update update. DOOR REMAINS CLOSED! Reinforcements coming later today

♬ original sound – Erin

One person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker was shocked.

And this person offered some advice.

This is spooky…

