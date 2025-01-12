Woman Inherits Her Grandmother’s Farm Which Is Sometimes Used As A Wedding Venue, But She Doesn’t Want To Let Her Sister Get Married There

What would you do if you inherited a location that is often used as a wedding venue and you had a family member reach out to ask if they could get married at that location?

If there’s a bitter past between you and the family member, you probably wouldn’t want to let them get married there, and that’s the situation in today’s story.

The venue is a farm, and the drama is between estranged sisters.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not allowing my sister to use my farm as her wedding venue? My late grandpa started his farm whilst he was in his early 20s. There were financial problems along the way, but it became successful, and he became rich. My late grandma who died last year grew up in the average working class home. My parents come from rich families and went to private schools and ivy colleges.

She felt like Cinderella.

My mother and father always wanted three kids; two girls and one boy. I’m the youngest out of three girls and my parents were desperately hoping their last child would be a boy but since I was a girl they were resentful to me and they didn’t show any love to me and I was pretty much treated like Cinderella. Because my parents showed resentment towards me my sisters did too and I was bullied by them and they got away with it.

It’s weird that the parents would even send them to different schools.

We were treated differently as they both went to private schools, private colleges, they were also allowed to do whatever they wanted and eat whenever they wanted. I went to a public school, public college and I was only allowed to eat three meals a day. I don’t mind going to a public school but I’m just trying to show how I was treated differently.

Moving seemed like a good idea.

At the weekends I was shipped of to my grandmother’s so they could have family time. At age 12 I asked my grandmother if I could live with her and she agreed. As soon as she asked my parents they immediately said yes and started packing my bags.

Farm work sounds good for your mental health.

Whilst going to my grandmothers at the weekend she made me work on the farm even whilst living with her permanently she continued to make me work on the farm at weekends. I hated that I have to work on the farms and looking back now I realised why she made me do it as she made me work on the farm as a source of therapy as I was constantly arguing and her animals were my therapy. I remember spending most of my days sitting with the horses and feeding the chickens. I also spent a lot of time running across her fields.

She has returned to farm life.

My grandmother sadly passed away last year and she left the whole estate to me which my family wasn’t pleased about. I decided to leave my job as a lawyer and work full-time on the farm and I’m so much happier. When my grandmother was alive she also used part of her fields for wedding venues and events, she also allowed charities to have events on her farm free of charge.

Her sister wants to get married on the farm.

Two months ago my sister got in contact with me after four years of no contact and said she’s engaged and asked me if she could use grandma’s field as wedding venue as she would like to get married. The thing is I can’t let go of the past and I have started therapy but I told her I need some time to think about it. My first thought was to charge my sister a price for the venue and make it a price she couldn’t afford but it didn’t feel right so I simply said no. Now she’s passed my number on to my parents and my other sister and they’re all saying this is my grandmother’s farm and she should be allowed to get married on the farm and I should even do it for free. My emotions are pretty high right now and I need to know if AITA?

