‘You built an inferior product for $60,000-80,000.’ – Car Expert Reveals The Major Issues With 2024 Toyota Tundras And Their Engine Failures

I’ve always heard that Toyotas are reliable vehicles, but I guess that the company has some issues…at least that’s what this TikTokker thinks.

His name is Micheal and he took to the social media platform to point out some problems with Toyota Tundra trucks.

Micheal said, “I can’t believe I’m making another video on 2024 Tundras with cooked engines. People are dumping these new Tundras before they’re out of warranty.”

The TikTokker shared a few stories about some Tundra owners who have had to deal with serious engine issues.

Micheal said, “You built an inferior product for $60,000-80,000. Fix it and give them a new truck. You eat the cost.”

He added that Toyota will be forced to figure out how to make better trucks if enough of their vehicles have engines that fail at 7,500 miles.

Check out the video.

@curmudge.inn.alask MORE 2024 Toyota Tundra Engine Failures Owners Selling Before warranty expires ♬ original sound – Micheal Bordenaro

Micheal posted a follow-up video and shared more of his thoughts about problems with Tundras.

Take a look.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This doesn’t sound good…

