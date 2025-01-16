‘Your insurance is going to deem you 50 percent at fault.’ – This Lawyer Warns About A Car Insurance Rule That’s Horrible For Customers.

Well, golly gee, I thought we paid for car insurance so we wouldn’t get screwed over…

Silly me!

A lawyer posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers an important heads-up about a car insurance rule that most folks probably don’t know about.

In the brief video, the lawyer said that a person who wasn’t the cause of an accident could still technically be considered responsible if they were stopped at a red light.

He said that if a driver is “in the process of bringing your vehicle to a stop because a traffic light is red” and “some idiot comes and rear ends you, and the force of that impact causes you to hit a vehicle in front of you, your insurance is going to deem you 50 percent at fault.”

That sounds like bull to me!

Check out the video.

How is this legal?

