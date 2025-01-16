January 16, 2025 at 6:47 pm

‘Your insurance is going to deem you 50 percent at fault.’ – This Lawyer Warns About A Car Insurance Rule That’s Horrible For Customers. –

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, golly gee, I thought we paid for car insurance so we wouldn’t get screwed over…

Silly me!

A lawyer posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers an important heads-up about a car insurance rule that most folks probably don’t know about.

In the brief video, the lawyer said that a person who wasn’t the cause of an accident could still technically be considered responsible if they were stopped at a red light.

He said that if a driver is “in the process of bringing your vehicle to a stop because a traffic light is red” and “some idiot comes and rear ends you, and the force of that impact causes you to hit a vehicle in front of you, your insurance is going to deem you 50 percent at fault.”

That sounds like bull to me!

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

How is this legal?

