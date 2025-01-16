‘Your insurance is going to deem you 50 percent at fault.’ – This Lawyer Warns About A Car Insurance Rule That’s Horrible For Customers. –
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, golly gee, I thought we paid for car insurance so we wouldn’t get screwed over…
Silly me!
A lawyer posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers an important heads-up about a car insurance rule that most folks probably don’t know about.
In the brief video, the lawyer said that a person who wasn’t the cause of an accident could still technically be considered responsible if they were stopped at a red light.
He said that if a driver is “in the process of bringing your vehicle to a stop because a traffic light is red” and “some idiot comes and rear ends you, and the force of that impact causes you to hit a vehicle in front of you, your insurance is going to deem you 50 percent at fault.”
That sounds like bull to me!
Check out the video.
@torontoinjurylawyer
We love dumb insurance rules #lawyer #insurance #accident #attorney
How is this legal?
