A Car Expert Offered A Tip For Making Your Engine Last Longer. – ‘Listen to how easy she just starts up. Nice, quiet, no lights on the dash.’

If you’re like me, you want to drive every car you have until it just can’t run anymore…

And then you worry about getting a new car!

That’s why I found this TikTokkers advice to be so helpful.

His name is Thomas and he took to social media to offer a tip about how to extend the life of your car’s engine.

Thomas showed viewers a container of Lucas Upper Cylinder Lubricant and said, “I know some people will swear up and down that this stuff is snake oil. But this is the best stuff you can put in your engine as an additive.”

He continued, “This stuff is just so thick and on these old Vortec motors. They like to leak, they like to consume oil. I mean look at clean this, look. Not a leak in here.”

Thomas pointed out a specific part of the engine and said, “Look at that. Look at how clean that is. Literally, I don’t burn any more oil anymore. It’s amazing no cloud of smoke coming out of the exhaust. This stuff the engine’s quieter, it’s just amazing what this stuff can do.”

He added, “I mean, this old girl has 270,000 miles on it. And if you hold this down it’ll show your engine hours. And I think I have like 9,000. 847 engine hours. Almost 10,000 hours on this old girl,” he says.

Thomas then said, “And listen to how easy she just starts up. Nice, quiet, no lights on the dash. But yeah that’s why I love Lucas stuff, it’s just so good. And I’ve also used their stop leak stuff and it doesn’t stop the oil leak. But, it sure will slow it down.”

He closed his video by saying, “And again, the engine’s quieter. It runs better. It doesn’t smoke as much.”

Take a look at the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual offered a tip.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Easy does it!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.