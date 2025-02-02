A Large Pizza Chain Opened Near The Place He Managed, So He Drove Them Out Of Business By Coming Up With A Very Clever Marketing Tactic

It really is a dog-eat-dog world out there, especially when the stakes are high, like in the restaurant world.

And everyone takes pizza seriously.

See how this pizza chain manager protected his turf with pizza.

Shutting Them Down In my 20’s I managed for a popular pizza delivery chain. I was very good at it, setting company records for profitability. It was busy enough that it attracted another well known pizza chain to open a location in my strip mall, about 5 or 6 spots away.

So he got to work.

I was royally ticked at the audacity, so I started blanketing the parking lot daily with coupons. I hired a teenager to hang out in the parking lot during dinner hours and put coupons for a free pizza specifically on every car where they saw the occupants walk into the other restaurant.

And it had an effect.

The location lasted about 9 months before shutting down. Don’t mess with my livelihood.

