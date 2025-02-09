February 9, 2025 at 10:49 am

A Customer Explained Why She Isn’t Buying Any More Ninja Products

by Matthew Gilligan

I have yet to try out a Ninja product, and by the sound of this video, maybe I can continue to hold off for a while…

A woman named Shadae posted a video on TikTok and vented her frustration with Ninja products.

Shadae said, “When I tell y’all Ninja Kitchen ain’t getting another dime from me, I am so serious. Let me show you what I’ve already purchased from Ninja in the past six months.”

She showed viewers the plethora of Ninja products she has in her house…and I gotta say, it’s impressive!

Shadae said there were even more Ninja products she owns that didn’t make it into her video.

Brand loyalty is back, friends!

Check out the video.

@onedaemoore

@Ninja Kitchen I’ll see yall in February but I am not happy about this!!!….why yall treat us like this?!? Then we have to wait until FEBRUARY for the Ninja Swirl?! Like what is wrong with yall! #ninjaswirl #ninjakitchen #ninjacreami #ninjacreamirecipe #ninjaproducts

♬ original sound – Shadae | Christian SAHM & Wife

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual has an idea…

Ninja…care to explain what’s going on here?

