A Home Owner Shared A Hack For Fixing Frozen Pipes. – ‘Just so you know, it pays to buy your wife good stuff.’

Frozen pipes can be a HUGE headache if and when you have to deal with them.

We hope that the problem never comes up, but what if it does?

A man named Yohan posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a lesson in how to take care of pipes that have frozen over.

Yohan told viewers, “One pipe in my whole house froze last night, and it was hot water from the sink. This one is completely frozen. Let’s fix that.”

Yohan used a Shark hairdryer and said from his basement, “Just so you know, it pays to buy your wife good stuff because this thing, it’s crazy.”

He continued, “I am just applying heat to the pipe and creating a vacuum in there. So, hopefully, that will just thaw it out. There it is, already defrosting.”

The hot water started running again and Yohan said, “There you have it. A pipe defrosted in less than five minute.”

The TikTokker admitted that his pipes would not have frozen if he had let water trickle from his faucets during the cold weather.

