A Mom Wouldn’t Control Her Young Daughter In A Restaurant, So She Gave Her A Piece of Her Mind

AITA for screaming at strangers? “I was out for dinner at a nice, small restaurant. A few tables away was a group of 5 women and a very young little girl who were already eating. Pretty soon after we sat down, the little girl started screaming and no one at the table did anything.

They didn’t shush her or pick her up or take her outside. They just kept eating while she screamed for about 20 min and then they took her out of the high chair and let her run around the table.

She wasn’t really screaming at this point, but she was running around near/in the hallway to the bathrooms and outdoor seating and the waitresses had to walk around her. I kept looking over at them and I think one woman didn’t like it because she started shooting dirty looks at me and my adult daughter. This went on for a while. Their whole table had finished eating and paid the check, but they sat there chatting while the kid ran around. Maybe half an hour or so. In the meantime, we got our food, ate, paid the check and then we happened to be walking out just after them.

We were close enough to hear them complain about us staring at them. My daughter yelled “that’s because you suck” and booed at them. That started a yelling match. The woman who had been giving us dirty looks started yelling that we had been giving dirty looks to a kid. My daughter yelled back. We started to walk away and one of them yelled to me and said I should know better because I’m a mom and I should remember what it’s like to have a little one. I said I do remember and I never let her scream for half an hour in a restaurant. She said it wasn’t that bad. I was so frustrated with the stupidity of the whole thing and I kind of snapped and doubled down on the stupidity. I said “yeah, everyone loves listening to screaming” and started screaming as we walked away. A friend said my daughter is an ******* for not ignoring them talking about us and I’m an ******* for screaming. AITA?”

