A Mother Demanded Absolute Quiet For TV Time, So The Rest Of Her Family Were Forced To Tiptoe Around Their Own Home

AITA for wanting mom to watch her shows on the computer and not the TV in the family room? In our house, the family room, where the TV is, is directly connected to the kitchen. Mom (61f), likes to watch TV, and when she does, she tends to get incredibly volatile and temperamental.

Because the family room is next to the kitchen, I often grab snacks, microwave meals, etc.

Mom doesn’t like it when I rustle (i.e., open snacks with rusty packaging) or use the microwave to defrost/heat meals. She also doesn’t like it when Dad (58m) and I (21f) have conversations in the kitchen while she watches TV.

I find this incredibly frustrating, as it means neither Dad nor I can carry out our normal family lives, and do normal kitchen stuff, without bothering her.

I would ideally prefer that she watch TV on the computer in the study, which is a closed room, and we are less likely to bother her.

Sometimes, she will complain that I passed into the kitchen to get a glass of water. AITA?

