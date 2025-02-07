A Neighbor Complained About The Small Aviary They Had In Front Of Their House, So They’re Now Loudly Building A Permanent Bird Structure In Their Backyard
It’s time to get LOUD, people!
Because sometimes that’s the only way you can get some petty revenge on a neighbor, you know what I’m saying?
Are you ready for a satisfying payback story?
Get started now!
Keep complaining about my aviary. Now I’m hammering away in the back garden.
“I volunteer as a vet tech with an animal rescue and I often bring home birds to treat.
I set up the outside scullery by the front entrance as a medical aviary as it was completely bricked in and we put roofing over.
Someone wasn’t happy about it.
My one neighbor took great offense to the adjustments that I did to it.
We are not in an HOA and are allowed to change our property but it didn’t suit her and she complained.
She also complained that I don’t keep my grass super short but I have wild flowers in it and I love the bees.
How do you like this?!?!
Anyway, I’m now building a permanent aviary at the back garden but I have to hammer away putting up the frame and mesh.
She runs a small business from her house.
Already two clients have pulled up and frowned at me – I’m on a ladder working on the high parts.
Thing is, it’s day time on a weekday and I’m doing minor work in my back garden.
Am I hammering possibly louder than needed?
Absolutely.
Will I be using as many nails as possible so it will be the sturdiest structure? Definitely.
Am I taking breaks when there aren’t clients and getting back to work when they roll up… I’m not admitting to anything.”
There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on!
And the birds have never been happier.
