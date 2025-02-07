February 7, 2025 at 10:22 am

A Neighbor Complained About The Small Aviary They Had In Front Of Their House, So They’re Now Loudly Building A Permanent Bird Structure In Their Backyard

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Shutterstock/Reddit

It’s time to get LOUD, people!

Because sometimes that’s the only way you can get some petty revenge on a neighbor, you know what I’m saying?

Are you ready for a satisfying payback story?

Get started now!

Keep complaining about my aviary. Now I’m hammering away in the back garden.

“I volunteer as a vet tech with an animal rescue and I often bring home birds to treat.

I set up the outside scullery by the front entrance as a medical aviary as it was completely bricked in and we put roofing over.

Someone wasn’t happy about it.

My one neighbor took great offense to the adjustments that I did to it.

We are not in an HOA and are allowed to change our property but it didn’t suit her and she complained.

She also complained that I don’t keep my grass super short but I have wild flowers in it and I love the bees.

How do you like this?!?!

Anyway, I’m now building a permanent aviary at the back garden but I have to hammer away putting up the frame and mesh.

She runs a small business from her house.

Already two clients have pulled up and frowned at me – I’m on a ladder working on the high parts.

Thing is, it’s day time on a weekday and I’m doing minor work in my back garden.

Am I hammering possibly louder than needed?

Absolutely.

Will I be using as many nails as possible so it will be the sturdiest structure? Definitely.

Am I taking breaks when there aren’t clients and getting back to work when they roll up… I’m not admitting to anything.”

Here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This reader offered a tip.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

Another individual was impressed.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

This reader spoke up.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

Another individual had a lot to say.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

And this person chimed in.

Source: Reddit/PettyRevenge

There’s a whole lotta shakin’ going on!

And the birds have never been happier.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter