A Price Match Guarantee Is A Great Way To Lock Something In, But This TikToker Had A Terrible Experience With Best Buy – “We’re not going to price match because it’s on sale.’

Best Buy has been one of the most popular electronics stores for years, which makes them a great option for millions of loyal customers.

This TikToker has always shopped at Best Buy, but when he recently bought a new TV with a price match guarantee, Best Buy refused to honor the lower price that he found later, so he may never shop there again.

He made a video to explain what happened. The video starts off with him saying, “I have had the worst experience in my 20+ years of being a Best Buy shopper.”

He goes on to say, “I bought this 100” Hisense U8K television set for $3299. On top of that, I bought some other accessories.” Seems like a great TV! The important part of this story is when he says, “The salesperson at Best Buy told me, ‘if you become a Best Buy member, which is $50 annually, we will price match any local or authorized dealer as long as it isn’t for Black Friday or Cyber Monday.”

That seems like a smart deal since prices are always changing.

He was happy when he saw a lower price from Amazon. He explains, “This television set, which is being sold through the Hysense store on Amazon, being shipped by Amazon and fulfilled by Amazon, as well as sold by Amazon, is for sale for $2599.” He tries to go back to Best Buy, but they refuse to price match because it would mean they are losing money. “Rachel just looks at me and she said, ‘I’m not going to price match it’ I go why not, she says, ‘It’s beyond our threshold, we’re going to lose money if we price match.”

Wow, that is insane. They set the policy to drive sales up and sometimes it means they will lose money. It is their own policy.

He goes back and forth, even escalating it to management. Finally, someone says that they aren’t going to price match it for the most ridiculous reason. They said, “We’re not going to price match it because it’s on sale.”

That is dumb, the whole point of a price match policy is to honor future sales.

This is why big stores like Best Buy often lose customers.

The video explains the full story and it makes Best Buy look even worse.

Make sure you watch the full video below.

I would be very upset about this as well.

