A Science Teacher Said People Might Not Know That They’re Pregnant If They Take Too Much Biotin

A science teacher named Josh posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers that they need to be careful if they’re taking a vitamin called biotin.

Josh said, “If you take one of these supplements, I’m about to ruin your day because you might be pregnant and not know it, thanks to this absolutely obscene amount of biotin found in hair and nail supplements.”

He explained that biotin suppresses a lot of different hormonal tests and cause cause pregnancy tests to have invalid results and make women think they’re aren’t pregnant when they really are.

Josh went on to say that too much biotin can also cause quite a bit of problems with your thyroid.

Josh also said that too much biotin can interfere with Troponin tests after people have heart attacks and can cause the results to be wrong.

The teacher added that testosterone and estrogen tests can be affected by biotin.

@scibodytherapy Biotin can mess with all sorts of lab tests. This is why it's so important to tell your doctor if you are taking supplements.

