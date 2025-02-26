A Shopper Isn’t Too Crazy About Her New Owala Water Bottle And It’s Very Specific Usage Instructions – ‘Why didn’t I know this?!’
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s funny how some drinking vessels become so popular that there’s a waiting list to get one.
Remember Stanley cups from a few years ago?
Well, there’s a new bottle on the block, friends!
The brand is called Owala and a TikTokker named Michelle posted a video and told viewers why she was a bit miffed after she finally got her hands on one after waiting for a year.
The text overlay on Michelle’s video reads, “Why didn’t I know this about Owala until now?”
She showed viewers a piece of paper that came with the bottle that reads, “Not for use with hot, carbonated, or perishable liquids.”
In the caption, Michelle wrote, “Why did I assume that it was for both hot and cold.”
Doh!
Here’s the video.
@seoowoo
Just got the bowala after a year of waiting tho 🥲 Why did I assume that it was for both hot and cold #owala Okay I’m dumb I’m embarrassed 😞
Now check out what viewers said about this.
One individual asked a question.
This person shared their thoughts.
And this TikTokker shared a cautionary tale.
Not a very nice surprise, was it?
