February 26, 2025 at 6:49 am

A Shopper Isn’t Too Crazy About Her New Owala Water Bottle And It’s Very Specific Usage Instructions – ‘Why didn’t I know this?!’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@seoowoo

It’s funny how some drinking vessels become so popular that there’s a waiting list to get one.

Remember Stanley cups from a few years ago?

Well, there’s a new bottle on the block, friends!

The brand is called Owala and a TikTokker named Michelle posted a video and told viewers why she was a bit miffed after she finally got her hands on one after waiting for a year.

Source: TikTok/@seoowoo

The text overlay on Michelle’s video reads, “Why didn’t I know this about Owala until now?”

She showed viewers a piece of paper that came with the bottle that reads, “Not for use with hot, carbonated, or perishable liquids.”

Source: TikTok/@seoowoo

In the caption, Michelle wrote, “Why did I assume that it was for both hot and cold.”

Doh!

Source: TikTok/@seoowoo

Here’s the video.

@seoowoo

Just got the bowala after a year of waiting tho 🥲 Why did I assume that it was for both hot and cold #owala Okay I’m dumb I’m embarrassed 😞

♬ You might think Im crazy – •~💋grxnde💋~•

Now check out what viewers said about this.

One individual asked a question.

Source: TikTok/@seoowoo

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@seoowoo

And this TikTokker shared a cautionary tale.

Source: TikTok/@seoowoo

Not a very nice surprise, was it?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter