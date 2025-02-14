A Shopper Shared Advice For People Who Like To Freeze Their Meat

Are you the kind of person who cooks their meat soon after you buy it, or do you like to put it in the freezer and save it for later?

If you fall into the second category, you’re gonna want to listen to a woman named Diamond who posted a video on TikTok and shared how she likes to prep the meat she purchases before she puts away in the freezer for a while.

Diamond told viewers, “Now, I hope somebody learns like I did today.”

She showed viewers a store-bought package of chicken in her sink and she said, “I happen to read the little writing. Now it’s not on the chicken, but it is on the beef, and it says, ‘Do not freeze in this container.’”

Diamond continued, “So, I learned something today talking to another lady, and I’ll be doing that from now on. I’ve already started with my steaks, wrapping it in the plastic wrap, putting it in a freezer bag and putting it in the freezer.”

Check out her video.

Diamond posted a follow-up video and showed viewers how she prepped some steaks before she put them in her freezer.

She said, “You do know when you learn better, you gotta do better. So takes a little bit more time, but it’s worth it if they tell you, it’s not good to freeze. How about we listen?”

