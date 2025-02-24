February 24, 2025 at 2:49 pm

A Target Shopper Noticed Something Unusual While Shopping For Swimsuits At One Of The Stores. – ‘The dyslexic was in charge or ordering that day.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Hmmm, that doesn’t look right…

A woman named Chelsea posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was caught off-guard by what she saw while she was shopping at a Target store.

The video showed huge racks at the store all filled with the exact same bathing suit.

Chelsea said, “I think someone at Target really messed up and ordered a little bit too much of one color.”

The caption to Chelsea’s video reads, “The dyslexic was in charge or ordering that day (and I can say this cuz I am dyslexic).”

That is highly unusual!

Here’s the video.

@miss_c_lauren

The dyslexic was in charge or ordering that day (and I can say this cuz I am dyslexic 😝)

♬ original sound – Chelsea Laurèn

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer was surprised.

Another TikTok user made a funny comment.

And this individual chimed in.

It looks like that store will never run out of those…

Categories: STORIES
