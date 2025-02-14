A Texas Roadhouse Customer Shared the Weird Experience She Had With the Server Who Brought Her the Wrong Food

Just like restaurant servers never know what they’re gonna get when they wait on customers, those customers also never know who they’re dealing with when they sit down to eat a meal.

And a TikTokker named Jen had a strange experience when she went to eat at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Jen said, “If you work or you ever have worked in the restaurant industry, can you please tell me if this is normal? My boyfriend and I went out to Texas Roadhouse for dinner tonight. I ordered the Road Kill, which is basically a chopped steak with sides.”

She continued, “It comes with mushrooms and onions on it, which I don’t like. I asked the server, ‘Can I please get it just totally plain, no mushrooms, no onions, anything, clearly, just the meat?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, no problem.’”

Jen received yet another meal…with the same problems.

The waiter told her they would make her another meal and she said, “I don’t wanna waste it. I’ll just eat this. This is totally fine.”

Ten minutes later, the waiter came back and Jen said, “He brings out another one, but made correctly. I was like, ‘Oh. I already had it.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, you don’t want it?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, well, I didn’t need it to be remade.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you don’t want it now?’”

Jen’s boyfriend said they’d take it home in a box and the waiter took the dish away and said that he had to check with the manager to see if that would be okay.

The waiter came back and told Jen that she wasn’t allowed to take the meal home because she’d already eaten her food.

She said, “Mind you, this is like a $14.99 meal. Like, this is not an expensive meal. I promise you, I was not trying to get a free meal. You know, the whole reason I kept the original one is because I didn’t want to waste the food.”

Jen added, “If you work in the restaurant industry, have you ever heard of that? Like, is that normal?”

Check out her video.

That got weird in a hurry!

