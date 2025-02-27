February 26, 2025 at 8:49 pm

A TikTokker Showed Viewers What Happened When She Used An Egg Alternative To Make Brownies

by Matthew Gilligan

There’s no substitute for real eggs when it comes to making brownies, you know what I’m sayin’?

It’s true!

And a TikTokker named Vesta found this out the hard way when she changed up her brownie recipe and posted the results on social media.

Vesta said, “Chat, how cooked am I? I don’t think my brownies are supposed to be boiling.”

The TikTokker said she used Just Egg, a plant-based egg alternative, instead of real eggs to make the brownies.

In the caption, she wrote, “Uhhh, I don’t think they should be doing this.”

Looks like something out of a horror movie!

Here’s the video.

Uhhh, I don’t think they should be doing this #baking #brownies #justegg #whyme #noeggs

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer sounds scared.

Another TikTokker made a funny comment.

And this TikTokker offered some advice.

That definitely didn’t look right!

