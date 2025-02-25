A TikTokker Tried Out Diaper Rash Cream On Her Face… And It Worked!

When it comes to skin care, you gotta do what you gotta do…

Even if that means using untraditional products to keep that glow goin’!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and talked about the unusual item she’s incorporated into her skincare routine.

The woman said, “So, my skin has been breaking out like crazy for the last, like, month, and I can’t figure out why. At first, I thought I was allergic to this cat, and then I was like, is it the skincare stuff that I’m using? What I do know is that my skin barrier has been destroyed.”

She continued, “I saw on TikTok that the girlies are using diaper rash cream for their face because of the zinc that it has in it. So I’m gonna try that. I’m gonna try that, because nothing’s working. Nothing else is working. But everyone has good results with this. Everyone. I mean, everyone.”

Check out the video.

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and said that the cream seemed to do the trick!

She said, “Believe the booty paste hype!”

Hey, whatever works, right?

