‘Save myself a ton of money.’ – A Toyota Tacoma Owner Made A Repair On His Vehicle And Showed Why He Prefers Older Cars Over New Ones

Some people have a problem with new cars, but not the fella you’re about to meet!

His name is Kyle and he posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why he’s doing just fine with his 2000 Toyota Tacoma.

Kyle said, “This right here is probably why I will never own a new car ever again.”

He said that he discovered his tail light was out after he got pulled over, and he showed viewers the simple repair he made to fix it with a screwdriver and a few screws.

Kyle added, “There’s things on new cars that are easy to fix, but this 2000 Tacoma, I literally bought this thing because 90 percent of the stuff that it takes to maintain this car, I can do by myself and save myself a ton of money.”

Check out his video.

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person shared a tip.

And this TikTokker sounds perplexed.

You can’t beat the old stuff when it comes to cars!

