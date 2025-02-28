A Waffle House Customer Found Out He Was The First Person To Order A Cheeseburger Hash Brown Bowl At That Location

Some men are bound to go down in the history books…

And this guy is one of them!

His name is Josh, and he posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how he found out he was the first customer ever at a particular Waffle House location to order a certain something off the menu.

Josh told viewers, “Y’all, our waitress said I was the first person ever to order this at Waffle House. Let me show you, it’s on the menu. So I don’t know how I’m the first.”

He showed viewers the menu and said, “So it’s the Chicken Melt Hash Brown Bowl, but, I got the cheeseburger version. So, let’s see what a cheeseburger hash brown bowl looks like from Waffle House.”

Josh added, “And y’all know it’s back in the kitchen like, ‘I don’t know how to make that. What’s that? I don’t know.’”

Josh got his meal and said, “Y’all. It’s just meat, cheese, and onions, and hash browns. Pretty simple.”

He took a bite and told viewers, “That’s really good. I’m about to get me a second one to go. Y’all, ten out of ten. Put some ketchup on there…it’s good y’all.”

He’ll go down in the history books…

