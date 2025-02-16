A Walmart Shopper Noticed That He Was Being Followed By Three Floorwalkers. – ‘They think they’re super slick, but I already know the game.’

Here we go again, folks…

It’s time for another story about floorwalkers following shoppers around stores.

These folks are store employees who pose as customers and they keep an eye on customers to make sure they aren’t shoplifting.

And TikTok is full of videos from regular folks who are sick and tired of being followed and harassed while they do their shopping.

In the video, a man talked to viewers about what happened during his experience.

He said, “Walmart must think I’m some type of mastermind, because they put three floor walkers on me again today. Did you see the way that guy turned around and profiled me?”

He continued, “I’m just an average Joe who wants to spend his money here. But I couldn’t help but notice the guy in the front came from inside the store. And that guy’s got an earpiece. They think they’re super slick, but I already know the game they’re running.”

The TikTokker saw another suspicious customer and said, “This is where I almost call 911, I see this guy lurking at the end of the hall. At this point in my shopping trip, I’m starting to think they’re gonna take me.”

He added, “Just pretend I’m a woman. What would you do?”

Here’s the video.

These floorwalkers are starting to get out of hand…

