After Allowing A Friend To Move In With Them For A While, The Friend Started Demanding That They Keep Their Tortillas In The Fridge Rather Than The Pantry

When you have someone living with you, it is often necessary to make compromises to keep the peace.

What would you do if you allowed a friend to stay with you for a while and she demanded that you keep the tortillas in the fridge even though you like them in the pantry?

That is the weird situation that the couple in this story is in, and they aren’t sure if they are wrong for demanding that the tortillas go where they want them.

Check it out.

AITA for taking tortillas out of the fridge Basically my best friend moved in with me and my wife a couple months ago. She’s been a pretty bad roommate so far, but that’s not what this post is about. So, my wife and I both keep tortillas/other bread items in the pantry. Our roommate keeps them in the fridge. I’ve told her before I prefer them in the pantry, and she’s complied. When she buys new ones and puts them in the fridge, I just move them to their spot in the pantry.

She really has a lot of nerve.

Today she texted me asking if I could keep them in the fridge, and I basically asked if we could talk ab it later (aka in person). I just need y’all to be real with me. We live in a dry climate, so premature molding isn’t an issue. They’re more likely to mold in the fridge than the pantry. The apartment’s also always around 65 F, so it’s pretty cool. The only reason I don’t want them in the fridge is we have a VERY small fridge for only 3 people, and the tortillas take up a lot of space.

Her argument is not really relevant since she is a guest.

Her argument is that they’re flat, but she puts them on top of mine and my wife’s perishable items, which results in us forgetting they exist, and causes them to go bad (all three of us have the lovely combo of adhd + autism). On the other hand, the pantry has more than enough space, and is the perfect place for them. I just don’t know what to tell her lol. Am I the one being a jerk here?

No, set the rules for your house, and enforce them.

Should I just give in and accept my cold tortilla-filled fate? No but really, any advice would be appreciated. I’m not sure what to do, and my wife’s sick so can’t really help me with this one (brain fog is hitting her hard). AITA?

She is their guest, she should put the tortillas wherever they ask.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Everyone in this house is pretty petty.

It’s just tortillas!

