After Buying A Car, His Girlfriend Started Complaining That He Was Using It Most Days Without Offering It To Her, So He Is Upset Because He Did Offer And He’s The One Paying For It

What would you do if you bought and paid for a car, but then months later your girlfriend complained that you drove it all the time without asking if she needed it.

AITA for using the car I payed for the most I fulfilled a long-time dream last June and bought my dream car. My idea was that my girlfriend and I would share the car.

At the time, she was still paying off debts, so I bought the car and fully covered the installment payments. That was never a problem for me. I also need the car for work, not just for commuting.

From the beginning, my approach was to offer her the car multiple times so she could use it for her commute while I took public transport to work. Most of the time, she declined and took the train instead, so naturally, I used the car. After a few months, I got tired of constantly offering it to her, so I just started using it regularly for my daily needs. It’s not that she never used the car—just rarely for her commute.

Now, to today’s argument with my girlfriend: She accused me of not communicating with her when I bought the car, saying it seems like I intended to use it for myself from the start. She thinks we should have thought through the decision more carefully together. I tried to explain to her that I had offered multiple times to figure out a way to share the car, but she usually ended up taking the train anyway. I now feel unfairly portrayed by her, especially since, to this day, she has contributed only 600 out of the total 27,000. AITA?

