After Finding That A Women Stole His Seat On A Flight, He Tricked Her Into Thinking That She Got An Upgrade To Business Class And Then Let Her Make A Scene

When booking a flight, you sometimes have to pay extra in order to get the type of seat that you want.

What would you do if you paid extra for exit row seating with extra leg room, but when boarding the flight, you saw that someone was already in your seat?

That is what happened to the man in this story, so he told the woman who stole his seat that she would get an upgrade if she went and talked to the flight attendant, then took his seat and the woman had to go to a worse spot.

Check it out.

Seat Stealer Gets What She Deserves So, this happened to my cousin 2 months ago. He was flying from Ahmedabad to Kolkata on Indigo Airlines. Since he’s tall, I made sure to book him an exit row aisle seat well in advance and even paid extra for it. Fast forward to the day of the flight: he boards, finds his row, and sees someone sitting right in his seat.

Why would she even try this?

The entire row is filled, but there’s clearly been a “seat snatcher” situation. Undeterred, he approaches the woman in his seat — let’s call her Karen. Cousin : “Excuse me, I believe that’s my seat.”

Cousin : "Excuse me, I believe that's my seat."
Karen : (barely glancing up) "No, there's no way. I always book the aisle seat."

Cousin : "Maybe you're just in the wrong row. Mind checking?"

Karen : (sighs dramatically) "Look, this is my seat. Maybe you're mistaken."

Cousin: (firmly) "Well, my ticket says this seat. Let's check with the flight attendant, shall we?" My cousin heads to the front of the plane and explains the situation to an attendant. She confirms that the seat is indeed his, but instead of escalating, my cousin decides to play it cool. He returns to Karen with a new idea. Cousin : "I spoke to the attendant. She confirmed it's my seat, but since you seem certain, she's offered me a complimentary upgrade to business class."

Karen : (suddenly interested) "Business class? Really?"

Cousin : "Yeah, though honestly, I prefer the legroom in the exit row. Would you want to switch and take the upgrade?"

Karen : (grinning) "Oh, absolutely!"

: (grinning) “Oh, absolutely!” Cousin: “Great! Just go to the front, let the attendant know you’re taking the business class upgrade meant for the passenger in 13C, and she’ll get you all set.” Karen hops up immediately, smugly grabs her bag, and struts to the front. My cousin finally takes his rightful seat, and as he chats with the other passengers, they reveal they’ve been irritated by Karen’s antics too. He shows them his boarding pass, confirming he’s exactly where he’s supposed to be. The twist? This particular Indigo flight didn’t even have business class seats. My cousin knew that.

This would have been funny to see.

So, when Karen confidently asks the flight attendant for her “upgrade”, the attendant just looks at her in total confusion. Realizing something’s off, Karen storms back, visibly irritated, and confronts my cousin. Karen : “Excuse me! You said there was an upgrade to business class!”

Cousin : (innocently) "Huh? Are you talking to me?"

Karen : "Obviously! You told me to go up there and ask for a business class seat!"

Cousin : (deadpan) "Why would I do that?"

Karen : (huffing) "Because I was… uh, sitting in your seat, and you said —"

Cousin : (interrupting) "Why were you in my seat? I clearly have 13C on my boarding pass."

: (interrupting) “Why were you in my seat? I clearly have 13C on my boarding pass.” (He shows it to the attendant, who’s followed her back.) “Where’s yours?” Karen’s flustered now, trying to explain herself, but a fellow passenger jumps in. Co-passenger: “He’s not lying. That’s his seat, alright.” The flight attendant, now visibly exasperated, politely asks Karen to show her boarding pass. Karen rolls her eyes dramatically, muttering under her breath about the “incompetence” of the airline staff. She makes a big show of digging through her purse, then her carry-on, and even her coat pocket, all the while huffing and sighing loudly as if everyone around her were wasting her precious time. After a few minutes of this performance, she finds her boarding pass but clutches it tightly, refusing to hand it over.

She is getting out of hand.

She then spins around to face my cousin, looking livid. Karen : (loudly) “You! This is all your fault! First, you try to steal my seat, and now you’ve embarrassed me in front of the entire plane!”

Flight Attendant : "Ma'am, please just show me the boarding pass so we can sort this out quickly."

: “Ma’am, please just show me the boarding pass so we can sort this out quickly.” Karen: (ignoring the attendant) “Do you know how much I fly? How often I choose aisle seats because I need them?” (She gestures around wildly.) “But today, I have to deal with some random guy who thinks he can just barge in and claim my seat?” Her voice is growing louder, and passengers around them are beginning to shift uncomfortably. By now, Karen’s frustration has transformed into a full-blown rant, complete with finger-pointing and accusations. She goes after everyone—the airline for hiring “incompetent staff,” the attendant for “not knowing anything,” and my cousin, who she calls “a liar and a cheat.” The flight attendant attempts to calm her down, reminding her that they’re causing a delay. But Karen is relentless, her voice escalating with every second that passes. She accuses the airline of “disrespecting loyal passengers” and shouts that she’ll file a complaint “so big they’ll lose their jobs.”

I can’t believe they let her do this for so long.

By now, nearly twenty minutes have gone by, and passengers around her are beginning to sigh and check their watches. Eventually, the captain is informed of the situation and comes over to assess the problem. Captain: (firmly but calmly) “Ma’am, we need you to show your boarding pass right now, or I’m going to have to ask you to leave the plane.” Karen is shocked. Her face flushes as she realizes that her show isn’t working. She finally hands over the boarding pass to the captain, who glances at it, then looks back at her with a raised eyebrow. Captain: “Ma’am, this says 22B. Your seat is nine rows back, and it’s a middle seat.” There’s a stunned silence as Karen’s face goes pale. She tries one last-ditch excuse. Karen : (defensively) “This is just… it’s so unfair! I’m under a lot of stress, and I can’t just sit in a middle seat! I… I need an upgrade for this horrible experience!”

Captain: (firmly) "Ma'am, either go to your assigned seat, or you'll need to deboard."

About time.

Defeated, Karen finally gathers her things, her face burning red with embarrassment as she walks down the aisle toward her actual seat in 22B. Along the way, she keeps muttering curses under her breath, shooting daggers back at my cousin and the flight crew. Meanwhile, my cousin settles back into his rightful seat, and the flight finally prepares for takeoff.

It is incredible how entitled some people act on flights.

