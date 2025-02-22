He Made A Comment To A Man In A Wheelchair About Having Big Arms And He Got Offended, So He Apologized Even Though He Didn’t Feel Like He Did Anything Wrong

When you talk with a stranger it is important to always be polite and friendly.

What would you do if you were chatting with someone and you made a comment about their arms that you meant innocently, but he got offended?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he apologized but he doesn’t feel like he did anything wrong.

Check it out.

AITA for telling a dude in a wheelchair that he has big forearms? I (m21) was walking in a grocery store when I saw someone that was in a wheelchair. We were having a conversation when he started joking around with me about how skinny I was (not in a bad way) so I exclaimed that his forearms were huge. His smile quickly faded and then he rolled away. His spouse came over and found me a few minutes later then told me that I was jerk for saying that and I should apologize. I ended up apologizing but I felt like I wasn’t in the wrong.

It seems like a pretty harmless thing to say, but apparently, he was offended so apologizing is the right thing to do.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Good questions from this commenter.

This commenter says that the man in the wheelchair started it.

Yup, he treated him like an equal.

This person thinks he handled it well.

This guy just sounds sensitive.

Sometimes you just have to not blame yourself.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.