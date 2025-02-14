His Girlfriend Cheated On Him, But She Demanded That She Get Half The Value Of The Home. So He Started The Process And Revealed To Her That She Was Going To End Up Owing Him Money.

Breakups can be difficult, especially when there is cheating involved.

What would you do if your ex was trying to get money from you that she was not entitled to?

That is the situation the man in this story was in, so he worked with his attorney and made sure that she ended up owing him money in the end.

Check it out.

You want half…. Okay! Over 10 year’s ago I started dating my ex, I didn’t know this then but she is a entitled Karen. They say Hindsight is 20/20 Cast: Me, obvious! Karen: entitled she devil. We met when I was 20 through my brother’s friend. We are both the same age, both from dysfunctional families. I was a seasonal worker (working a variety of seasonal job like picking fruit and packing sheds, hard work but good pay, work available 45 weeks of the year) she was “between Jobs”. We met, started dating and things were going well, after a year we got a flat together, 6months later she begrudgingly landed a job but quit one month in when we found out she was 2 weeks pregnant. At this point we got a mortgage and I was working as an apprentice chef. Working shifts on apprenticeship wages, 6 days a week, leaving for work between 7-9 am, getting home between 9-11pm depending on the how busy we were. I won’t lie, it was tough. Our daughter was born. I was told she became pregnant to trap me but I dismissed it. This is where things changed.

She sounds useless.

I was working 40-60hrs a week, coming Home to a angry girlfriend a trashed house. (Just to clarify, I don’t believe in traditional gender roles. It’s not a man’s place to work or a woman’s place to clean, I believe in a partnership where both parties pull there weight.) A typical week for me was working Tuesday to Sunday, than spend Monday cleaning every dirty plate, cup and pan in the sink (which was every dish I owned). Her week was watching tv and shopping on Facebook Tuesday toThursday, take away Friday (because we are out of clean dishes) than spend Saturday and Sunday at her sisters. She developed this “the world owes me” complex. Took control of the finances, I wasn’t allowed to spend any money, to the point that she would yell at me if I purchased fuel (gas) to get to work. The amount of money she wasted on useless crap still makes my blood boil. Fast forward 5 years. Things have not changed. I work, clean on my day off and I’m still explaining why I need to spend money on work related expenses and fuel. One day, wile working I got a text from her sister “emergency, please call me ASAP” I tell the head chef I got to make a call and head into the store room.

That was nice that the sister told him.

It was the call I will never forget. “Hi, it’s me (Karen’s sister), I’m not sure if I should tell you this, Karen’s been cheating on you.” To summarize, 7 different men over 3 years. To make it worse, she was buying them crap with money I earned, redrawing on our mortgage. She even spent $800 on fixing one of there car’s. I was livid. I confronted her, most of which she eventually admitted to once finding her family told me. I said I wanted to break up. I changed my banking password, offered her the house to which she declined stating she doesn’t want the worthless dump. We agreed to 50/50 custody. I spent the next 6 months working, decluttering from years of Karen’s impulse spending and staying strong for my now 5 year old daughter. My work was understanding and agreed to reduce my hours and gave me a pay rise to make sure I’m not to much out of pocket. Karen went on to date and got engaged one of the guys she cheated with(er, number 3 I think). Introducing Bob. Bob was twice her age, working 8 hours a week trying to find ways to work less. She was still “in between jobs” Needing money, karen calls me stating she wants her half of the house. (My country allows 2 years for assets to be divided before they become the sole possession of either party so she is well with in her rights to ask). The conversation went like this: Karen, “so I decided I want my half of the house” Me: “um, ok. I thought you said you wanted none of it”

Of course, once she thought she could get money.

Karen: “well I changed my mind. Now, the house is worth $120,000, by law I’m entitled to half which is $60000 but I’ll do you a favour and settle for $20000.” I explained that she is indeed entitled to half the property, she needs to look at the capital (amount owed vs value of property) house had an estimated value $120000 (local government evaluation), we still owed $115000 (should be less but she kept withdrawing money from the mortgage and property values dropped that year). I said that by this maths, she is entitled to half of $5000, but I’m willing to give you $5000, remove your name from the mortgage and pay to remove your name from the deed. This would costed me $10000 in total, she would walk away with $5000, more than she would get if we sell right now. She said “I’M WORTH MORE THAN $5,000, MY OFFER IS NOW $30,000. BY NEXT WEEK OR WE SELL!” Cue the malicious compliance. I calmly said ok. And hung up letting her think she had won. (She also texted me with the same demand.) I booked in to see a lawyer and had a letter drafted. I also met with two real estate agents. One week later Karen came around, let her self in.

I bet she was shocked when she saw this letter.

I gave her an envelope, assuming it was a check she snatch from my hands tore it open to find a letter from my lawyer to the effect of: (Summarized) Karen as directed by yourself on (date, text screen shot enclosed) My client (my name) will vacate property on (date) mortgage payment made up to this point has been made by my client, as you had no use of the property, we will not seek compensation for payment made. My client spent $7000 on repairs (receipts included), as co-owner, we are seeking compensation of $3500 from you. My client has paid $1500 in rates & utilities. (Receipts included) we are seeking compensation of $750. Additionally, between (date of moving out) and date of sale, you are responsible for half of mortgage payments, rates, utilities and repairs required for sale. She realized the predicament she was in. “Oh, I’ll just take the $5000” Me: “hmmmm, Nah. You told me if I don’t give you $30000 by today we sell.” Karen: “Oh I was just kidding” Me: “no you weren’t” Karen: “$4000” Me: “No” Karen: “$3000 and I give you something on the side” wink wink. Me: backing away ” No, were selling”

As if he should care about that.

Her yelling again, “I can’t afford this, you know I’m between jobs and Bob isn’t working much. We need this money for our wedding.” Me: “Not my problem” I also suggested she speaks to real-estate agents. I was told to sell for a profit, we need to spend $2000 or chances we are selling for a loss. (Both estimated house would sell for $110000) her real-estate against have the same evaluation. With her written promise to pay me back, I did the work. I spent the $2000, got the house re-evaluated and was told we should make a profit. At her request, we used her lawyer to handle the sale House took 9 weeks to sell, 15 weeks including settlement. She owed me $8000.

Wow, that is way more than expected.

After sales cost, fees paying back back there was a $19000 profit. In typical Karen fashion, she assumed her Laywer would give her the whole lot as it’s her Lawyer. I told the Laywer that she owes me $8000, the money can remain in trust until she agrees to pay me back. (As per settlement laws, both parties must agree how the funds are going to be divided before the lawyer can divide it. She wasn’t happy with this and threatened to sue her laywer.) 3 months go by. Money is still with her Laywer. I get a call from Karen. Karen: “Hay listen, I know things have been awkward. I really need my half of the money. Can we please split it and il pay you back $20 a week.” Me: “No, you get your money after you pay me back, you could pay me out of your settlement.” Long pause, whispers between Karen and presumably Bob.

This is reasonable at least.

“If we agree to $7000 out of our settlement Would you consider the debt payed” Me: ” that means you get $2500.” Karen: “I know but I’m in real need of this money right now”. Me: “Put it in writing and you got a deal.”

Wow, she really thought she was going to get $20,000 out of this?

Let’s see what the people in the comments think.

This commenter is concerned for the daughter.

I’m sure she is scraping by by taking advantage of others.

Yeah, what a dumb idea.

Kids often suffer the most in these situations.

Yes, this sounds like a great boss.

She got exactly what she deserved.

Honestly, a little more than she deserved.

