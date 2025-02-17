An Eye Doctor Explained How A Common Part Of Eye Exams Work. – ‘Do you get stressed at the optometrist? You wouldn’t be alone.’

For me, going to the eye doctor is HELL.

The lights in my eyes, the drops in my eyes, the poking fingers in my eyes.

Ugh!

But I guess this video makes me feel a little bit better about those eye appointments.

An eye doctor named Dr. C posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers some inside info about why do things they way they do.

Dr. C showed viewers a phoropter machine that eye doctors use and said, “What would you do if your eye doc told you this? Before we start. I just wanna let you know that when I ask you, ‘Is there a difference between one or two or three or four.”

She continued, “And they start to look the same, that means that we’ve nailed it, okay? That’s a good thing. So, don’t be stressed.”

In the caption, Dr C wrote, “Do you get stressed at the optometrist? You wouldn’t be alone. Hope this helps.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

Hopefully, this will make your next eye doctor visit a little more pleasant.

