February 17, 2025 at 6:47 am

An Eye Doctor Explained How A Common Part Of Eye Exams Work. – ‘Do you get stressed at the optometrist? You wouldn’t be alone.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

For me, going to the eye doctor is HELL.

The lights in my eyes, the drops in my eyes, the poking fingers in my eyes.

Ugh!

But I guess this video makes me feel a little bit better about those eye appointments.

An eye doctor named Dr. C posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers some inside info about why do things they way they do.

Source: TikTok

Dr. C showed viewers a phoropter machine that eye doctors use and said, “What would you do if your eye doc told you this? Before we start. I just wanna let you know that when I ask you, ‘Is there a difference between one or two or three or four.”

Source: TikTok

She continued, “And they start to look the same, that means that we’ve nailed it, okay? That’s a good thing. So, don’t be stressed.”

In the caption, Dr C wrote, “Do you get stressed at the optometrist? You wouldn’t be alone. Hope this helps.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@eyedropshop

Do you get stressed at the optometrist? You wouldn’t be alone’ hope this helps ✨ #eyedoctor #1or2 #glasses #eyedropshop #dryeyes #blepharitis #cleanbeauty @Dr. C | Optometrist 🧿

♬ original sound – Dr. C | Optometrist 🧿

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one person was surprised.

Source: TikTok

Hopefully, this will make your next eye doctor visit a little more pleasant.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter