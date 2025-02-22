February 22, 2025 at 4:49 am

An Olive Garden Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Breadsticks She Was Served

by Matthew Gilligan

Say it ain’t so, Olive Garden!

A woman named Rachel posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t exactly thrilled with the breadsticks she was served when she dined in at the Italian eatery.

The text overlay on Rachel’s video reads, “Are Olive Garden breadsticks just warmed up hot dog buns????”

Well, that’s sure what it looks like, doesn’t it?

Not cool, Olive Garden!

Check out the video.

@rachelresells

why am i just now noticing this? #olivegarden #food #eat #glizzy #sticks

♬ original sound – Rachel

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTokker thinks they know what happened…

This doesn’t bode well for Olive Garden fans…

