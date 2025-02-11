Angry Man Picked The Wrong Person To Blame For His Own Mistake, So He Walked Away With A Lesson In Parking Laws And Police Reports

There’s nothing like an angry stranger at the door to turn an early day off work into an unexpected headache.

When a man crashed into a parked truck and then tried to shift the blame, he set himself up for an official reality check that went all the way to the police station.

Read on for the full story!

Mr Angry meets the nice Lady at the Po Po I get home early from work ‘cause I’m like that. Barely sit down, and there’s a loud knock at the door. I answer, and a ticked-off fellow tells me he hit my truck. Dang all to heck!

The truck owner goes out to check the damage.

I go out, and yep, the mirror is busted on the work truck. His mirror is broken as well. Sucks, but not the first time in the 30 years I’ve been parking there. Now for the fun bit.

But the culprit isn’t very apologetic at all, earning him quite the nickname.

Mr. Angry tells me that it’s my fault for parking there. He points at the no-parking sign a half-block away. The sign is for the busy intersection and only has an arrow on one side indicating that.

The parker shifts the blame back to Mr. Angry.

When I point out that legally parked or not, you can’t hit cars, he gets angrier and tries to make his case. So I state that since it’s a company truck, I have to report it, and we need to go to the cop shop reporting center.

But all was not as it seemed.

Oh, crap, I forgot to mention — my mirror was already broken. It’s a work truck, and I park on a busy-ish road. Not the first time a work truck has been tickled. I’ve normally just told people in the past, “Thanks for being honest, and don’t worry about it.” My work truck is a tool, and I’m hard on tools.

But he wasn’t going to go so easy on this guy.

Two hours later (say it in the voice) — I have a police report and didn’t get off early. Mo’ money. Mr. Angry is still convinced I’m wrong, which is why I wanted paper.

But luckily, the truck owner is going to be just fine either way.

The nice lady and I had a laugh when he left. I’ll probably go to the dollar store and hot glue a mirror onto the broken bit. I can’t help but wonder if Mr. Angry has ever been wrong.

Looks like some lessons in accountability come with some paperwork.

What did Reddit think?

It’s difficult to reason with someone who’s never at fault!

This reader picks up on the “two hours later” reference.

Mr. Angry may have had ulterior motives here.

At least the parker in the story didn’t just let Mr. Angry walk all over them.

Just because you’re mad doesn’t mean you’re right.

