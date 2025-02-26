Annoying Boyfriend Keeps Eating Garlic Cloves At Night As A Snack, But He Got Mad At His Girlfriend When She Asked Him To Stop Eating Them

Sometimes people act really fishy, and you can never tell what to make of their actions.

How would you react if someone you loved started eating weird things that were not only strange but also smelly?

This woman’s boyfriend is acting weird in the weirdest possible way, and things have only gotten worse!

Yet, the situation is leaving her wondering if she’s the one who is weird.

Check out what happened.

AITA for controlling what my (23f) boyfriend (24m) eats? I (23f) have been dating my boyfriend “Jake” (24m) for four years. I’d say we’re a happy couple overall, but lately this argument has come up that’s divided us.

He has been weird since the start…

He’s always had….unique….tastes. Cereal with orange juice instead of milk, mayo and butter sandwiches, and raw onions have been the worst culprits. I’ve put up with these. We all have our quirks, right?

This is where it gets annoying…

Well two weeks ago he started eating garlic as his midnight snack. Raw. Cloves. Of. Garlic. I can’t share a drink with him without it reeking of garlic somehow. And kissing him? It’s like shoving a clove straight in your mouth.

She simply wants him to stop!

He swears he’s only eating them “because he didn’t want them to go to waste” and that he would stop once he finished the head of garlic, but just when I finally thought it was over I caught him sneaking a second one into the kitchen last night when he thought I was asleep. I confronted him about his secret grocery trip this morning and he got really defensive and denied it.

She isn’t sure what to do.

I’m trying not to be a nag here, but it’s really wearing on me. The garlicky aura surrounding him makes me want to avoid him at all costs. But like, I don’t want to do that because he’s my boyfriend. AITA for giving him an ultimatum of no more eating garlic?

EW! That must be so gross to deal with!

The boyfriend really needs to find a different nighttime snack.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

She needs to be honest with him.

