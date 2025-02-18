Annoying Driver Thinks It’s Fun To Knock Down Traffic Cones Set Up By A Tree Trimming Crew, So One Of Them Fills A Couple Of Them With Concrete

Why do some people think it’s fun to make other people’s lives harder? Like in today’s story, one man thinks it’s fun to knock down traffic cones with his car.

The tree trimming crew that set up the traffic cones doesn’t think this is funny at all and decides they’re going to have the last laugh at the driver’s expense.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Run over my traffic cones, everyday, enjoy your busted up …. So I work on trees, and sometimes I have to do blocks and blocks of trees near the street. When this happens I put up all the correct signage which is usually a “men in trees” sign, and a few lane closed ahead sign. My crew works pretty fast and safe. Well everyday when we would take lunch we would be sitting under a tree eating our lunch. Its much faster and efficient for us to just leave the work zone up while we are eating.

Why are some people like this?

Well One day this jerk decided it would be funny to start running over our cones in the taper [thats the row of cones that starts from the curb and goes at an angle to try to force people into one lane]. This started on a monday and everyday, jerk would come by and run over our cones and laugh at us, while we are all sitting down taking lunch. So one of us would have to walk a few blocks to go retrieve the cones, it basically messed our lunch and work zone up.

Nothing a trip to the hardware store can’t solve.

Well come wednesday I had enough. I went to my local hardware store and bought a few 80 pound bags of quick-crete, and some “great stuff” spray foam. I took two of the cones home filled the top two inches of the cones with the foam, and went and had a beer while it dried. Then proceeded to mix up the quick-crete into the cones. I let it sit overnight.

The hardest part was waiting for the concrete to dry.

The next morning I realized that I mixed it too wet and it would have to dry another day. I was kinda upset thinking that I would miss my revenge. Sure enough jerk came again. So friday. I take the cones to work and set up the work zone. First two cones are normal then the two concrete filled cones.

Everyone watched.

Lunch time, jerk drives by and the whole crew is watching. He notices and gets going extra fast knowing that he has our attention. First two cones… then… First concrete cone dents his bumper pretty good, goes under the tire then gets stuck in the wheel well. But soon falls out about the time he goes over the second cone, hits his car smashes up the bumper and he drives over it.

He didn’t even stop.

He speeds off pretty quick most likely thinking what just happened. He was in such a hurry, he didnt notice his oil pan got ripped off…. Enjoy your “hopefully” locked up engine.

