Baker Wasn’t Ready For What She Found In Her Box Of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix. – ‘I was so appalled I couldn’t speak!’

by Matthew Gilligan

People are creatures of habit and they don’t like it when things get all changed around on them.

It sounds like that’s what happened to a woman named Carrie and she took to TikTok to show viewers what happened.

Carrie showed viewers the bag from the box of muffin mix and said, “Do you see this? What is this?”

Her son responded, “You need to cook it.”

Carrie continued, “What happened to the wax paper bag? What is this?”

In the caption, she wrote, “I loved not having to cut the bag open! Just unfold and pour out!”

Well, you can’t please everyone…

Take a look at the video.

@carrie_evelyn

I loved not having to cut the bag open! Just unfold and pour out! #jiffy #jiffycornbreadmix #chili #homecooking #wifelife #bluecollarwife #momlife #momover40 #sahm #blessedmess

♬ original sound – Carrie_Evelyn

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker wasn’t having it.

And this person failed to see the problem.

Life is like a box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix…

You never know what you’re gonna get!

