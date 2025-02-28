‘Of course it’s gonna have 50% less calories’. – Companies Are Selling Light Orange Juice, And if Turns Out You’re Paying Way Too Much For It



Food marketing is a sneaky little thing.

You’re trying to watch your calories, you’re trying to avoid too many fats, and you see labels like “lite,” or “diet,” so you assume that’s the better option.

Which, yanno, it might be.

But that doesn’t mean you aren’t getting conned.

TikTok user @bobbyparrish (aka “The Grocery Store Guy”) had this enlightening tidbit on orange juice recently:

“Can someone please explain to me why anybody would buy light orange juice?” he asks while standing in the refrigerated section of a grocery store.

“Of course it’s gonna have 50% less calories than regular orange juice,” he says, flipping the bottle around to reveal the content information, “Because the first darn ingredient is water!”

“We’re idiots!” He says, as I nod along.

For I truly am.

“We’re paying for watered down orange juice, my friends!”

“And then because it’s so weak, they have to reinforce it with natural flavorings.

They have to thicken it with gellan gum, too.”

“If you want light orange juice, buy regular and water it down at home yourself.

How stupid do they think we are to buy light, pay full price, and get water weight. Huh?”

Commenters chimed in:

Of course, there is a more time and energy intensive way of getting better juice:

But the real revelation here?

Seriously, it was a hot topic:

But the moral of the story is – save your money!

