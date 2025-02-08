February 8, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘Crazy thing is, he’s an electrician.’ – Construction Worker Found Something Weird In A Client’s Bathroom

by Matthew Gilligan

Construction workers never know what they’re gonna run into on a daily basis!

And this guy happened upon something pretty wild when he went to work in a client’s home.

Luckily for us, he shared the experience on TikTok for us to witness.

The worker was clearly shocked in the house he was working in and he said, “What the ****?”

He explained,  “So, I’m at a customer’s house and he put outlets everywhere in his bathroom. I can’t figure out why.”

He continued, “I counted. He’s got 15 outlets wired in. Crazy thing is, he’s an electrician.”

He added, “Fifteen outlets. Obviously these are gonna get wet,” as he pointed to outlets near the shower.

The man then said, “I’ve never seen anything like it. Just when you think you’ve seen it all…”

Take a look at the video.

@promes_construction

15 Outlets in a Bathroom!!

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person thinks they know what’s going on here…

Well, this is weird…

