Customer Went Into Walmart For 2 Fresh Flautas, But What They Found Instead Was 1 Big Surprise

We’ve got something truly explosive to report on today.

Perhaps the greatest scandal in the history of false advertising, or even fraud itself.

And this baby goes all the way to the top.

To one of the largest corporations on the globe, Walmart, where TikTok user @seacritts was victimized:

“We go to Walmart and I see these, and I’m really excited,” he begins, using a voice filter, presumably to protect himself from the repercussions of breaking this story.

He holds up a foil-wrapped snack with a label reading “2PC FLAUTAS SNACK – FRESHNESS GUARANTEED”

But what wasn’t guaranteed was what he’d find next.

“We get them, we go in line, we pay for them, we get to the car, super excited to eat these. And we open it up. Our favorite type of flauta.”

It is here that the con is revealed.

“******* hot dog. ******* plain *** hot dog.”

The public reacted to this incredible scam:

But it gets even worse:

The repercussions are enormous:

And the defense?

Some are saying that the overworked and underpaid employees of Walmart made an honest mistake, which would have almost certainly been refunded and rectified if you were to simply go back into the store.

But we won’t stop until we’ve TRULY gotten to the bottom of this.

