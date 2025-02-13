Dad Doesn’t Tell His Family When He’s Coming Back, Yet He Expects Them To Know When He’s Coming Back And Have Food Waiting For Him

For some reason, this person’s dad and stepmom think it’s a great idea to leave without telling anyone and act like they’re clueless about their plans.

AITAH for telling everyone not to keep food for my dad and step mom My dad and step mom travel often and each time they travel they never tell us when they are leaving or tell us when they are coming back. But it’s stupid because we all know once that car leaves the house it’s going to the airport. Even though when we ask the driver he lies and says he is going to the mechanic to fix something.

He only uses that particular car when he is traveling and the other for daily use so we always prepare meals for the both of them once we see the car is gone but I got tired of this and I thought if they really don’t want us to know they are coming back then let’s truly make them believe we don’t know they are coming back. So I asked everyone not to keep food for them and everyone agreed because if you don’t know someone is coming why would you prepare for them right? I also intentionally went out that day so they wouldn’t even come home and ask me to make something for them.

They came back and my dad was so angry and was yelling that no one kept food for him. Not sure why he was so angry because I thought he didn’t want us to know he was coming back? They got angry and went out to eat in a restaurant. My sister was home then and said he was really annoyed.

I don’t feel a slight ounce of guilt for doing this maybe next time he will learn to tell us he is coming back and not hide it from us but then tell all his friends and workers as if he doesn’t trust us.

It’s not like we do anything bad for him to distrust us that much but my mom says I shouldn’t have done this regardless.

