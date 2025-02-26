Dad Dreads Family’s Annual Disney World Trip, And Resents The Expense. So When The Family Suggest Forking Out For VIP Passes He Puts His Foot Down.

When you have kids, vacations abruptly change from being chill, cultural getaways to fun-packed, colorful exhaustion.

And nowhere is that more the case than Disney World.

Sure it’s exciting and full of characters and experiences for the whole family to enjoy. But at the same time, the place is a constant assault on the senses.

And that’s before you’ve even considered the price.

This is why the father in this story was shocked when his extended family demanded that he pay even more money for their annual vacation to the resort.

AITA: Disney VIP for a family who goes plenty My family goes to Disney World at least once a year. To be honest, I hate it, but I go along as everyone else seems to believe it is the only trip that everyone (except me) will enjoy. However, this year they want to do the VIP tour.

A certain part of our group is willing to pay for it, but I’m disgusted by the amount of money and don’t want to participate. However, it doesn’t seem like my suggestion of being left behind that day is being accepted. Instead, they are trying to guilt me into going.

I would much rather that $6000 go toward a more meaningful trip, not just to do a VIP day at Disney. I also don’t think it sets a good precedent for the eldest of my kids, who is six. I think a modicum of waiting in line is good for my kid, but my wife is saying I’m being difficult and going to make everyone suffer. AITA?

It’s very clear that this guy has very different priorities to the rest of his family.

And many people would agree with him – for $6000 you could buy a very memorable vacation!

But it is his family’s money to spend too, and if a VIP day is their priority for their cash, it’s no wonder they’ve hit a roadblock.

This Redditor totally agreed that much more meaningful memories could be created elsewhere, for much less.

However, others agreed with him whilst also rejecting his excuses.

While this person had a fresher suggestion for the family.

Sure, if his family are Disney-obsessed, it’s reasonable to vacation at Disney World every now and then.

But maybe it could be alternated, with every other year spent somewhere else that the whole family can enjoy.

At the very least, it seems a little much to blow an extra $6000 on VIP passes when the family are frequent visitors anyway.

It’s way too much to ask of him.

