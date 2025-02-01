Daughter Baked A Cake For Her Dad, But He Gave It To Her Brothers. So She Gave Him A Piece Of Her Mind For Being Inconsiderate.

A birthday cake meant to be shared between father and child turned into a source of frustration when it was handed out to others without permission.

AITAH for telling my dad off about a cake. Recently I had baked a cake for my father since his birthday came up and I intended it to share it between him and me. Recently I got mad at my brother’s for something they did so I really didn’t want to give them any cake. I came home to see that a lot more of the cake had been eaten; So I asked my dad about it and he said he shared it with my brothers.

I got irritated that he did that (also I told my brothers if they ate it they owe me money. I am broke high school student) so I went to my brother’s room and ask them for money and they said denied responsibility for eating and said that it was okay because my Dad gave it to them. I got angry at him because I told him that I didn’t want them to have any of it, he said he wanted to repair the relationship between me and my brother by sharing something that I made. I don’t think that it’s his business to do that.

He didn’t seem to understand so I kind of told him off about the cake and how it hurt my feelings he still did not care. He felt like it was something useless to even talk about.

Am I the a****** for telling him off about the cake I made? Also for reference every single time I get mad or tell him off he just says “I’m sorry that YOU got offended” and never owns up to his action.

